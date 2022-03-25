Menu

Lorette woman injured in March 8 highway crash dies in hospital, RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 25, 2022 3:32 pm
Snowy driving conditions have led to a number of recent crashes on Manitoba highways. View image in full screen
Snowy driving conditions have led to a number of recent crashes on Manitoba highways. File / Global News

A 61-year-old Lorette woman has died in hospital after being involved in a multi-vehicle crash on the Trans-Canada Highway earlier this month.

Manitoba RCMP said the March 8 incident on Highway 1 east of Elie took place due to extremely poor driving conditions during a winter storm. The woman was taken to hospital in critical condition, where she died of her injuries Thursday.

Read more: Winnipeg man killed in semi crash near Virden

RCMP are looking for more information about the crash, and want to speak to any witnesses or anyone who may have relevant dash-cam footage from that day, recorded between 1:15-1:35 p.m.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information is asked to contact Headingley/Stonewall RCMP at 204-888-0358.

