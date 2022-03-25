Lorette woman injured in March 8 highway crash dies in hospital, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

A 61-year-old Lorette woman has died in hospital after being involved in a multi-vehicle crash on the Trans-Canada Highway earlier this month.

Manitoba RCMP said the March 8 incident on Highway 1 east of Elie took place due to extremely poor driving conditions during a winter storm. The woman was taken to hospital in critical condition, where she died of her injuries Thursday.

RCMP are looking for more information about the crash, and want to speak to any witnesses or anyone who may have relevant dash-cam footage from that day, recorded between 1:15-1:35 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Headingley/Stonewall RCMP at 204-888-0358.

