Guelph Royals sign former Blue Jays outfielder Dalton Pompey

The Guelph Royals of the Intercounty Baseball League have announced the signing of former Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Dalton Pompey.

The 29-year-old from Mississauga appeared in 34 games during Toronto’s 2015 regular season, recording two home runs and six RBI with a .223 batting average and five stolen bases.

Pompey was also on the Blue Jays’ post-season roster, primarily appearing as a pinch-runner with four stolen bases.

Since 2017, Pompey has dealt with injuries including two concussions and a ligament tear in his thumb. He left the organization in 2019. That was followed by short stints with the minor league affiliates of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Angels.

Royals field manager Dino Roumel said Pompey is still in the prime of his career.

“He can still play. He’s had opportunities to go to Korea or Taiwan, but he’s a Canadian kid and was really intrigued by the history of the intercounty,” he said.

Roumel added that Pompey still has a place in Toronto and likes the idea of being close to home and his family.

Pompey’s signing follows another former major leaguer being added to Guelph’s lineup in left-handed pitcher Dario Alvarez who has pitched for the New York Mets, Atlanta Braves and Texas Rangers.

He also won a bronze medal with the Dominican Republic at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Games.

The Royals are returning to the field for the 2022 season after taking last summer off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It begins on May 21 at home against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Hastings Stadium. Information on tickets can be found on the Royals’ website.