Traffic

Investigators seek 4-door sedan seen on video before suspected Oakville hit and run

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 25, 2022 11:44 am
Police in Oakville believe the suspect vehicle in February hit and run was a four door sedan with black rims and a loud exhaust. View image in full screen
Police in Oakville believe the suspect vehicle in February hit and run was a four door sedan with black rims and a loud exhaust. Halton Regional Police

Halton Regional Police (HRPS) are seeking the driver of a sedan caught on security camera video around the time they suspect a hit and run occurred in Oakville last month.

Collision reconstruction investigators say the four-door vehicle with a “loud exhaust” is of interest, having been observed in the area of Grovehill Road and Logan Avenue between 4 am and 4:15 am on Feb. 28.

“Police are seeking assistance in speaking with the owner/driver of the following vehicle or any witnesses who may be able to assist in (its) identification,” HRPS said in a release.

Read more: Man seriously injured in suspected hit and run in Oakville

It’s believed the victim, transported to hospital with serious injuries, was hit by a car sometime between 4:15 a.m. to 4:35 a.m. on Towne Boulevard between Dundas Street West and River Glen Boulevard.

Detectives say the car they are seeking is a sedan with black rims, possibly snow rims.

 

