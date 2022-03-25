Investigators seek 4-door sedan seen on video before suspected Oakville hit and run

Send this page to someone via email

Halton Regional Police (HRPS) are seeking the driver of a sedan caught on security camera video around the time they suspect a hit and run occurred in Oakville last month.

Collision reconstruction investigators say the four-door vehicle with a “loud exhaust” is of interest, having been observed in the area of Grovehill Road and Logan Avenue between 4 am and 4:15 am on Feb. 28.

“Police are seeking assistance in speaking with the owner/driver of the following vehicle or any witnesses who may be able to assist in (its) identification,” HRPS said in a release.

Read more: Man seriously injured in suspected hit and run in Oakville

It’s believed the victim, transported to hospital with serious injuries, was hit by a car sometime between 4:15 a.m. to 4:35 a.m. on Towne Boulevard between Dundas Street West and River Glen Boulevard.

Story continues below advertisement

Detectives say the car they are seeking is a sedan with black rims, possibly snow rims.

Investigators are looking for witnesses to suspected hit and run in Oakville.

Details on the investigation can be found on our website… https://t.co/noPHiSfzsk pic.twitter.com/n0UuVa9nVa — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) February 28, 2022