Canada

Bookkeeper defrauds Nova Scotia church of more than $250,000, police allege

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted March 25, 2022 10:39 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: March 25' Global News Morning Halifax: March 25
Nova Scotia RCMP have charged a woman for allegedly defrauding a church of a quarter-million dollars over 12 years, while she sat as the bookkeeper.

Police say they first received a complaint from the public about “financial irregularities” at a church in West Chezzetcook, N.S., in July of 2019.

After the Archidocese of Halifax and Yarmouth launched an internal investigation and provided their findings to police in late 2020, RCMP say in a release that they had determined that the church’s bookkeeper had been committing suspected fraud.

RCMP say it gathered evidence in a “long-term investigation,” that lead to the charges announced on Friday.

Police said between July 2008 and January 2020, 47-year-old Patricia Dixon allegedly committed fraud in excess of $250,000 at the church, which the RCMP don’t name.

“The woman used her position as the parish’s bookkeeper to access funds from the parish’s bank accounts for personal use,” reads the RCMP release.

Police say Dixon also “established recurring payments made to various establishments offering products and services within Nova Scotia.”

Police say Dixon, who is from the Halifax suburb of East Chezzetcook, is facing the following charges:

  • three counts of fraud over $5,000
  • three counts possession of property obtained by crime
  • trafficking in identity information
  • identity fraud
  • falsification of books and documents
  • uttering forged documents

RCMP say she was released from custody and is set to appear in court May 3

More to come

