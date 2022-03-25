Menu

Politics

Toronto Mayor John Tory to run for 3rd term in October election

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 25, 2022 6:22 am
Toronto mayor John Tory arrives to a press conference to update media on a tentative deal reached between the City of Toronto and the city's outside workers, in Toronto, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. View image in full screen
Toronto mayor John Tory arrives to a press conference to update media on a tentative deal reached between the City of Toronto and the city's outside workers, in Toronto, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Toronto Mayor John Tory says he is seeking a third term as mayor of Toronto in the upcoming municipal election in October.

Tory announced the news in a statement, saying he made the decision to run again after talking to his family and and receiving their blessing and support.

He said he will toss him name in the race when candidate registration opens in May.

This will be Tory’s third time running. He first won in 2014 and again in 2018.

Tory also said he is running for another term to lead Toronto as it emerges out of the COVID-19 pandemic with a focus on post-pandemic recovery and vaccination efforts.

“I am running for Mayor for another term because I believe Toronto needs an experienced leader who will continue to work hard with both the federal and provincial governments to ensure Toronto stays on track, and continue to work on making Toronto a more livable and more affordable place to live, to work and build a future,” Tory’s statement read.

The municipal election for Toronto is scheduled for Oct. 24.

