Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police make arrest in connection with ‘serial’ robberies and sexual assaults

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted March 24, 2022 6:15 pm
New, undated images of a suspect Calgary police was involved with robberies and sexual assaults throughout the city in January and February. View image in full screen
New, undated images of a suspect Calgary police believe was involved with robberies and sexual assaults throughout the city in January and February. handout / Calgary Police Service

Calgary police have arrested a suspect wanted in relation to a series of robberies and sexual assaults in personal care businesses throughout the city.

Following two separate calls on Jan. 30, an investigation led to police discovering an “active serial suspect” targeting personal care businesses.

Det. Timothy Fitzgibbon said it’s very rare for Calgary to see a string of incidents like these.

“There was a specific targeting of a certain type of business, a certain type of victim and victimology, and so we don’t see that with any frequency in our community,” Fitzgibbon said.

Read more: New images released of suspect in Calgary robberies, sexual assaults

The detective cited historical examples like the Beltline rapist of the mid-2000s or Hemlock Crescent rapist of the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Story continues below advertisement

“They’re very infrequent – this type of case – however, it’s extremely dangerous to the people who are being victimized.”

After a six-week investigation, officers had enough evidence to identify the suspect and executed a warrant in the community of Cranston.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Calgary police release images of suspect in several robberies, sexual assaults' Calgary police release images of suspect in several robberies, sexual assaults
Calgary police release images of suspect in several robberies, sexual assaults – Feb 23, 2022

Andrew Frank Sorenson, 36, faces more than a dozen charges:

  • Four counts of sexual assault with a weapon
  • Four counts of armed robbery
  • Four counts of disguise with intent
  • One count of uttering threats

Sorenson is due to appear in court on March 29.

Fitzgibbon recognized it can be difficult for sexual assault victims to come forward.

“We are aware of a total of 10 events involving incidents of an armed robbery and sexual assault and encourage anyone who is a victim of this type of crime to contact police so that we can investigate.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We are aware of a total of 10 events involving incidents of an armed robbery and sexual assault and encourage anyone who is a victim of this type of crime to contact police so that we can investigate."
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Calgary police seeking public assistance after string of robberies, sexual assaults in the city

He added that the Calgary Police Service has worked with the affected businesses to help them recover from the attacks, “just to ensure that there is an understanding within their community that contacting the police is a safe thing to do, that we’re there to assist them.”

Anyone with more information about these incidents is encouraged to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagCalgary crime tagCalgary Police Service tagCPS tagCalgary Sexual Assault tagCalgary Robbery tagSerial Sexual Assault tagCalgary personal care business robbery sexual assault tagCalgary serial robbery sexual assault tagserial robbery tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers