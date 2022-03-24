Calgary police make arrest in connection with ‘serial’ robberies and sexual assaults

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have arrested a suspect wanted in relation to a series of robberies and sexual assaults in personal care businesses throughout the city.

Following two separate calls on Jan. 30, an investigation led to police discovering an “active serial suspect” targeting personal care businesses.

Det. Timothy Fitzgibbon said it’s very rare for Calgary to see a string of incidents like these.

“There was a specific targeting of a certain type of business, a certain type of victim and victimology, and so we don’t see that with any frequency in our community,” Fitzgibbon said.

The detective cited historical examples like the Beltline rapist of the mid-2000s or Hemlock Crescent rapist of the late 1980s and early 1990s.

“They’re very infrequent – this type of case – however, it’s extremely dangerous to the people who are being victimized.”

After a six-week investigation, officers had enough evidence to identify the suspect and executed a warrant in the community of Cranston.

Andrew Frank Sorenson, 36, faces more than a dozen charges:

Four counts of sexual assault with a weapon

Four counts of armed robbery

Four counts of disguise with intent

One count of uttering threats

Sorenson is due to appear in court on March 29.

Fitzgibbon recognized it can be difficult for sexual assault victims to come forward.

“We are aware of a total of 10 events involving incidents of an armed robbery and sexual assault and encourage anyone who is a victim of this type of crime to contact police so that we can investigate.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We are aware of a total of 10 events involving incidents of an armed robbery and sexual assault and encourage anyone who is a victim of this type of crime to contact police so that we can investigate."

He added that the Calgary Police Service has worked with the affected businesses to help them recover from the attacks, “just to ensure that there is an understanding within their community that contacting the police is a safe thing to do, that we’re there to assist them.”

Anyone with more information about these incidents is encouraged to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.