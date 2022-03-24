Monster trucks set for Hamilton return since cancellation amid first wave of pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Monster Jam trucks will once again tackle mounds of dirt at Hamilton’s FirstOntario Centre following a nearly two-year hiatus amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers of the motorsports experience revealed it will operate “full capacity” events April 23 and 24 making its first stop in Hamilton since the cancellation of an event in 2020.

Proof of vaccination, indoor mask mandates and capacity limits were lifted by the Ford government in March as part of its reopening plan as the province inches closer to returning to life similar to before the global pandemic began.

As of Monday, Ontario residents were able to shop, see a movie, and take in a hockey game without wearing a mask for the first time in about a year and a half.

The three Hamilton Monster Jam shows are the only dates for Ontario in 2022 featuring the 12,000-pound truck spectacle.

Real-time fan-voted competitions utilizing smartphones are a highlight of the April shows.

Tickets are available from $20 and up. More details can be seen at MonsterJam.com for more detailed information on the event and wellness policies