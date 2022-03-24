Menu

Crime

Peterborough man found slumped over steering wheel charged with drug-impaired driving: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 24, 2022 11:23 am
Peterborough police arrested a man for drug-impaired driving early Thursday, March 24. View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a man for drug-impaired driving early Thursday, March 24. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man is facing impaired driving and drug charges following an incident early Thursday.

A driver was slumped over the steering wheel of a car in a parking lot near Lansdowne Street East and Ashburnham Drive just after midnight, according to Peterborough Police Service.

Police say officers noticed signs of impairment, found drug paraphernalia, and seized 14.6 grams of fentanyl.

A 33-year-old Peterborough man was charged with drug-impaired driving and drug possession.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on April 20.

Police noted this week is National Impaired Driving Prevention Week. In 2021, the service says 100 individuals were charged with impaired driving — 44 per cent involved drugs. The service’s jurisdiction includes Peterborough, the village of Lakefield and Cavan-Monaghan Township.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
