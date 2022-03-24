Repeat offender issued 8 tickets since Mississauga speed cameras began operating

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands of tickets were issued after speed cameras began operating in Mississauga last year, with hundreds of repeat offenders, City officials announced Thursday.

The City of Mississauga said in a news release that from August 2021 to December 2021 — when cameras were activated on 12 streets — there were 4,827 tickets issued for speeding, with 5,322 total tickets being issued since the program started in July.

There were 451 repeat offenders, officials said, with one vehicle racking up eight tickets.

However, the City said data indicates that drivers are slowing down as a result of the cameras, with an average reduction of more than 7 km/h and an increase of 22 per cent driver compliance with the speed limit.

“What’s clear from this data is that our speed cameras are having a significant effect in changing the behaviour of many drivers on our roads,” Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie said in the statement.

“But the data also shows that too many people are still speeding, and it’s particularly concerning that this is happening in areas around schools and in community safety zones.”

The cameras are placed in community safety zones where the speed limit is 30 km/h and are rotated to different areas “where speeding has proven to be a consistent problem,” the City said.

There was an increase in the number of tickets issued in September as classes resumed, while the most number of tickets were issued in December — likely because more cameras were operating then, officials said.

Speed camera tickets are issued in the mail and includes a set fine, court costs, and a victim surcharge. It does not result in demerit points.

Drivers caught going more than 50 km/h over the speed limit are summoned to court.

Locations of the speed cameras in Mississauga can be found on the City’s website.

