Health

Cambridge Pinebush COVID-19 vaccination clinic closing

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 24, 2022 9:47 am
Click to play video: 'Pandemic flux syndrome: the uncertainty of COVID-19 restrictions' Pandemic flux syndrome: the uncertainty of COVID-19 restrictions
Public health restrictions are lifting, but there is, of course, the possibility they could return. So what does that uncertainty mean for our mental health? Jamie Mauracher looks at pandemic flux syndrome.

The Region of Waterloo says its largest COVID-19 vaccination clinic is closing at the end of March with the demand for shots winding down.

The Cambridge Pinebush clinic is scheduled to close on March 30 as the vaccine rollout switches focus to after-school clinics and neighbourhoods where residents face barriers accessing doses.

Read more: Waterloo Region’s largest COVID-19 vaccination clinic to begin winding down operations

“The Pinebush clinic has always been a special space,” said Lisa Anstey, clinic manager from Grand River Hospital.

“We were able to find the balance of being efficient while still providing a positive healthcare experience. We have prided ourselves on our mobility clinic, sensory safe space and our outreach as well as our Indigenous culturally aware space and our children’s Camp Pinebush area.”

Anstey added that around 333,000 doses were administered at Pinebush.

Click to play video: 'Dr. Tam: federal government reviewing vaccine mandates' Dr. Tam: federal government reviewing vaccine mandates

Until the end of March, the Cambridge Pinebush site will be open Wednesday and Saturday with no appointment needed.

Read more: Waterloo universities will pause vaccine and mask requirements as of May 1

Residents can still get a COVID-19 vaccine at The Boardwalk vaccination clinic, the Beechwood Vaccination Clinic, community centres, public libraries, pharmacies and doctors’ offices.

More information on clinic information can be found on the region’s website.

