Toronto police seek to identify man after woman assaulted ‘numerous times’

Toronto police are seeking to locate a man wanted for allegedly assaulting a woman “numerous times.”
In a press release, Toronto police said between September 2020 and January 2022, a man assaulted a woman “numerous times.”
Police said the woman was known to the man.
Officers are now seeking to locate 29-year-old Tristan Cain.
He is wanted for several charges, including pointing a firearm, two counts of assault with a weapon and and uttering threats.
Officers said Cain is six-feet-two-inches tall with a medium build.
Police said he has a brown hair, a shaved head and is clean shaven with brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
