Comments

Crime

Toronto police seek to identify man after woman assaulted ‘numerous times’

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 23, 2022 5:18 pm
Toronto police are seeking to locate Tristan Cain, 29, in connection with an assault investigation. View image in full screen
Toronto police are seeking to locate Tristan Cain, 29, in connection with an assault investigation. Toronto Police / Provided

Toronto police are seeking to locate a man wanted for allegedly assaulting a woman “numerous times.”

In a press release, Toronto police said between September 2020 and January 2022, a man assaulted a woman “numerous times.”

Police said the woman was known to the man.

Officers are now seeking to locate 29-year-old Tristan Cain.

He is wanted for several charges, including pointing a firearm, two counts of assault with a weapon and and uttering threats.

Officers said Cain is six-feet-two-inches tall with a medium build.

Police said he has a brown hair, a shaved head and is clean shaven with brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

