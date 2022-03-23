Toronto police seek to identify man after woman assaulted ‘numerous times’

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are seeking to locate a man wanted for allegedly assaulting a woman “numerous times.”

In a press release, Toronto police said between September 2020 and January 2022, a man assaulted a woman “numerous times.”

Police said the woman was known to the man.

Officers are now seeking to locate 29-year-old Tristan Cain.

He is wanted for several charges, including pointing a firearm, two counts of assault with a weapon and and uttering threats.

Officers said Cain is six-feet-two-inches tall with a medium build.

Police said he has a brown hair, a shaved head and is clean shaven with brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

