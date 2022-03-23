SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: 4 more deaths, increase in hospitalizations reported in Manitoba

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 23, 2022 2:52 pm
Manitoba health officials reported four more deaths linked to COVID-19 and a slight uptick in hospitalizations Wednesday.

Read more: COVID-19 hospitalizations in Manitoba continue to drop

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,735 Manitobans with COVID-19 have now died.

Meanwhile, the number of people hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 rose to 387 as of Wednesday morning, seven more than had been reported 24 hours earlier.

Read more: Manitoba reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths, further drop in hospitalizations

Numbers reported on the province’s online COVID-19 dashboard show 22 people are currently in intensive care units with the virus, down two from Tuesday.

