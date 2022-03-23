COVID-19: 4 more deaths, increase in hospitalizations reported in Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba health officials reported four more deaths linked to COVID-19 and a slight uptick in hospitalizations Wednesday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,735 Manitobans with COVID-19 have now died.

Meanwhile, the number of people hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 rose to 387 as of Wednesday morning, seven more than had been reported 24 hours earlier.

Numbers reported on the province’s online COVID-19 dashboard show 22 people are currently in intensive care units with the virus, down two from Tuesday.

