Crime

Montreal man, 21, charged with attacking child sent for psychiatric evaluation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 23, 2022 1:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Montreal man, 21, in custody after seemingly random assault on child' Montreal man, 21, in custody after seemingly random assault on child
WATCH: A 10-year-old girl is recovering in hospital after being allegedly attacked in broad daylight on the street, as she was walking home from here east-end Montreal school at lunch. The incident happened on Monday morning in Pointe-aux-Trembles. Global's Olivia O'Malley has the details – Mar 15, 2022

A Montreal man accused of beating a 10-year-old girl who was walking home for lunch has been ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation to determine his criminal responsibility at the time of the alleged offence.

Tanvir Singh, 21, was assessed by a psychiatrist following a court appearance one week ago and was determined fit to stand trial.

Read more: Montreal police say 10-year-old girl beaten by man in brazen daytime assault

The psychiatrist’s report tabled in court Wednesday says the suspect’s criminal responsibility still needed to be assessed.

Trending Stories

In response, a Quebec court judge ordered a 30-day evaluation for the man at a Montreal psychiatric hospital.

Singh is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and possession of a weapon in an attack on a young victim in the city’s east end on March 14.

Read more: Montreal man charged in attack on young girl to undergo psychiatric evaluation

The attack occurred before noon when a man grabbed and punched the young victim multiple times.

The girl, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Montreal police arrested the man after several bystanders moved in to stop the attack.

The case will return to court on April 25.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
