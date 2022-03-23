Montreal man, 21, charged with attacking child sent for psychiatric evaluation

Send this page to someone via email

A Montreal man accused of beating a 10-year-old girl who was walking home for lunch has been ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation to determine his criminal responsibility at the time of the alleged offence.

Tanvir Singh, 21, was assessed by a psychiatrist following a court appearance one week ago and was determined fit to stand trial.

The psychiatrist’s report tabled in court Wednesday says the suspect’s criminal responsibility still needed to be assessed.

In response, a Quebec court judge ordered a 30-day evaluation for the man at a Montreal psychiatric hospital.

Singh is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and possession of a weapon in an attack on a young victim in the city’s east end on March 14.

The attack occurred before noon when a man grabbed and punched the young victim multiple times.

The girl, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Montreal police arrested the man after several bystanders moved in to stop the attack.

The case will return to court on April 25.