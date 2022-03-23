SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
World

NATO would be ‘very reckless’ to send peacekeepers into Ukraine, Russia says

By Staff Reuters
Posted March 23, 2022 7:52 am
Click to play video: 'NATO leaders to gather in Brussels' NATO leaders to gather in Brussels
WATCH: NATO leaders to gather in Brussels

Russia on Wednesday condemned what it called a “reckless” Polish proposal to send international peacekeepers into Ukraine and warned that it could lead to a direct clash between Russian and NATO forces.

Poland said last Friday it would formally submit a proposal for a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine at the next NATO summit.

Read more: NATO summit a chance to bolster Ukraine response, experts say. Here’s what to expect

Asked about the initiative, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “It would be a very reckless and extremely dangerous decision.”

He told reporters on a conference call that any possible contact between Russian and NATO forces “could have clear consequences that would be hard to repair.”

Click to play video: 'Calls intensify for direct NATO intervention to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine' Calls intensify for direct NATO intervention to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Calls intensify for direct NATO intervention to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it called a special operation to degrade its southern neighbor’s military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.

Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to force it to withdraw its forces.

Speaking in Kyiv last week, Poland’s ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski said: “I think that it is necessary to have a peace mission – NATO, possibly some wider international structure – but a mission that will be able to defend itself, which will operate on Ukrainian territory.”

Read more: Trudeau arrives in Europe, will address European Parliament on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also attacked the proposal in remarks to staff and students at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations on Wednesday.

“This will be the direct clash between the Russian and NATO armed forces that everyone has not only tried to avoid but said should not take place in principle,” he said.

© 2022 Reuters
