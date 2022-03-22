Menu

Canada

Auditor general gives qualified approval to how Alberta spent oil well cleanup money

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 22, 2022 6:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau pledges nearly $2 billion to clean up ‘orphaned wells’' Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau pledges nearly $2 billion to clean up ‘orphaned wells’
WATCH (April 17, 2020): Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government will support work in the oil and gas sector by spending $1.7 billion to help clean up "orphaned wells." He says restoring abandoned oil and gas wells is good for the environment, for landowners who have to contend with them, and for thousands of workers the effort will employ – Apr 17, 2020

Alberta’s auditor general is giving qualified approval to how the provincial government handled the billion dollars it got from Ottawa to clean up oil and gas wells and get service contractors back to work.

Doug Wylie says in a report Tuesday that the program was well run, but the government wasn’t ready for how quickly things in the energy industry change.

Read more: $400M available in next round of funding to clean up orphan oil wells in Alberta

He says oil prices rose so high over the course of the program that energy companies began to put their money into exploration instead of cleanup.

Click to play video: 'Canada’s oil and gas sector gets financial boost' Canada’s oil and gas sector gets financial boost
Canada’s oil and gas sector gets financial boost – Apr 17, 2020

That means some of the money could be left unspent and go back to the federal government.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Public funds didn’t increase oil well cleanups, study suggests

Wylie also criticized the province for not providing figures on how many wells have been cleaned up, as other provinces who benefited from the federal program have.

He says that by the end of December, the program had spent $580 million and created 2,800 jobs.

Click to play video: 'University of Calgary study looks at abandoned oil well burden in Alberta' University of Calgary study looks at abandoned oil well burden in Alberta
University of Calgary study looks at abandoned oil well burden in Alberta – May 20, 2021
© 2022 The Canadian Press
