London police unveil number of complaints and charges for St. Patrick’s Day 2022

While London police say there were no significant incidents to report in relation to St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, they responded to a number of noise complaints and more than 100 charges were issued in relation to Liquor Licence Control Act offences.

Police and bylaw officers attended number of noise-related calls and complaints about small house parties throughout the city last Thursday, police say.

With it being the first St. Patrick’s Day in two years that people could celebrate without COVID-19 capacity limits in place, police say lineups formed at some local pubs downtown mid-morning and into the evening.

Police responded to a total of 33 complaints in relation to noise, parties or gatherings and 145 charges were issued in relation to Liquor Licence Control Act offences.

There were also a number of other charges, including three counts of impaired driving, five charges related to noise bylaws, and two charges for public urination.

Leading up to the day, police say they worked in conjunction with a number of partners to prepare including the local post-secondary schools, hospital, City of London and other emergency services.