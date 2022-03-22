Menu

Crime

19-year-old London, Ont. man accused of possessing child sexual abuse material: police

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted March 22, 2022 4:19 pm
The side of a London police vehicle. View image in full screen
The side of a London police vehicle. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

London police have charged a 19-year-old London, Ont., man in connection with an investigation into child sexual abuse material dating back to mid-December 2021.

Police say an investigation by their internet child exploitation unit led to a search warrant being executed at a home in the city’s north end, and say an unspecified number of devices seized during the search revealed suspected child pornography.

The accused was taken into custody on March 18 and has been charged with two counts of unlawfully possessing child pornography and one count of importing/selling/distributing child pornography.

Read more: London man, 45, charged with possession of child sexual abuse material, police say

The accused, a 19-year-old man from London, is scheduled to appear in court on June 13, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

A 45-year-old man was charged with unlawfully possessing child pornography last week in connection with a different investigation that also began in mid-December, police said.

