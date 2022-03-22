SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

No sign of imminent Russian chemical attack in Ukraine, U.S. official says

By Phil Stewart and Rami Ayyub Reuters
Posted March 22, 2022 2:16 pm
Click to play video: 'NATO concerned Russia could stage ‘false flag’ chemical weapons attack in Ukraine' NATO concerned Russia could stage ‘false flag’ chemical weapons attack in Ukraine
WATCH: NATO concerned Russia could stage 'false flag' chemical weapons attack in Ukraine – Mar 15, 2022

The United States has not yet seen any concrete indications of an imminent Russian chemical or biological weapons attack in Ukraine but is closely monitoring streams of intelligence for them, a senior U.S. defence official said on Tuesday.

President Joe Biden said on Monday, without providing evidence, that Russia’s false accusations that Kyiv has biological and chemical weapons illustrated that Russian President Vladimir Putin is considering using them himself in the war against Ukraine.

Read more: NATO worries Russia might deploy chemical weapons in Ukraine: Stoltenberg

The U.S. official, speaking to reporters on condition of anonymity, shared Biden’s assessment but added: “There’s no indication that there’s something imminent in that regard right now.”

Nearly a month into the war, Russian troops have failed to capture a single major city and their advance has been halted on nearly all fronts by Ukrainian defenders. Moscow has instead turned to bombarding cities with artillery, missiles and bombs.

Story continues below advertisement

The United States has warned that Putin, feeling cornered, and with supplies of conventional munitions becoming more constrained, might turn to other weaponry.

Click to play video: 'White House on conflict with Russia: ‘Starting WWIII is certainly not in our security interest’' White House on conflict with Russia: ‘Starting WWIII is certainly not in our security interest’
White House on conflict with Russia: ‘Starting WWIII is certainly not in our security interest’ – Mar 14, 2022

U.S. officials have accused Russia of spreading an unproven claim that Ukraine had a biological weapons program as a possible prelude to potentially launching its own biological or chemical attacks.

Trending Stories

“They continue to talk about this and it’s a Russian playbook tactic,” the defence official said.

Read more: Russia says the U.S. is making bioweapons in Ukraine. Here’s the reality

The United States was monitoring intelligence for signs of an imminent attack, including “any indications that they have moved chemical or biological weapons into Ukraine.”

“We just haven’t seen that bear fruit yet, and we certainly don’t want it to. But there’s a variety of things that we’re looking at,” the official said.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Kirby warns of potential ‘false flag’ after Russia accuses U.S. of funding bioweapons labs in Ukraine' Kirby warns of potential ‘false flag’ after Russia accuses U.S. of funding bioweapons labs in Ukraine
Kirby warns of potential ‘false flag’ after Russia accuses U.S. of funding bioweapons labs in Ukraine – Mar 11, 2022

Without providing evidence, Russia’s defence ministry has accused Ukraine of planning a chemical attack against its own people in order to accuse Moscow of using chemical weapons in the invasion of Ukraine that began on Feb. 24.

Earlier this month, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke with Nikolay Patrushev, secretary of Russia’s Security Council, warning him of consequences for “any possible Russian decision to use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine.” The White House did not specify what those consequences would be.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart and Rami Ayyub; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Rosalba O’Brien)

© 2022 Reuters
United States tagRussia tagUkraine tagVladimir Putin tagRussia Ukraine tagUkraine news tagUkraine Russia tagRussia News tagrussia invades ukraine tagRussia Ukraine news tagUkraine Russia news tagvladimir putin russia ukraine war tagRussia chemical weapons tagUkraine Chemical Weapons tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers