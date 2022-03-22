Surrey Mounties search for bank robbery suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP is searching for a man wanted in connection with a bank robbery in the city on March 1.

The robbery occurred shortly before 4 p.m. at a bank in the 8800 block of 152 Street, police said.

“The suspect, who was waiting in line to see a teller, shoved a customer and grabbed an envelope full of cash from the teller,” said Cpl. Vanessa Munn in the press release Monday. “The suspect male fled the scene on a yellow bike prior to police arrival.”

Police arrived shortly after the incident and found the abandoned getaway bike nearby, but were unable to find the suspect.

The bank teller and customer were found shaken, but unhurt, police said in the release.

“The suspect is described as Caucasian man, approximately 30-years-old with a medium build. At the time of the robbery he was wearing dark jeans, a black jacket with fur-lined hood, blue medical mask, black hat with yellow and navy circular logo, black shoes with white soles and black gloves,” Munn added.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.