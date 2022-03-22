Menu

Crime

Surrey Mounties search for bank robbery suspect

By Amir Khan Global News
Posted March 22, 2022 2:46 pm
Surrey robbery suspect
Police are searching for a Caucasian male in his 30's . Surrey RCMP

Surrey RCMP is searching for a man wanted in connection with a bank robbery in the city on March 1.

The robbery occurred shortly before 4 p.m. at a bank in the 8800 block of 152 Street, police said.

Read more: Surrey Police Service officer recovering after being stabbed during arrest

“The suspect, who was waiting in line to see a teller, shoved a customer and grabbed an envelope full of cash from the teller,” said Cpl. Vanessa Munn in the press release Monday. “The suspect male fled the scene on a yellow bike prior to police arrival.”

Police arrived shortly after the incident and found the abandoned getaway bike nearby, but were unable to find the suspect.

The bank teller and customer were found shaken, but unhurt, police said in the release.

Click to play video: 'Surrey RCMP looking for bank robbery suspects' Surrey RCMP looking for bank robbery suspects
Surrey RCMP looking for bank robbery suspects

Read more: Man found shot in car in Surrey dies of apparent self-inflicted wound: police

“The suspect is described as Caucasian man, approximately 30-years-old with a medium build. At the time of the robbery he was wearing dark jeans, a black jacket with fur-lined hood, blue medical mask, black hat with yellow and navy circular logo, black shoes with white soles and black gloves,” Munn added.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.

