Edmonton rescue officials remind residents to stay off ice during spring thaw

After several calls in the last week, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services is reminding citizens to stay off the ice.

EFRS has responded to six calls for either children playing on the ice, or people who have gone onto the ice in an attempt to rescue animals.

“That is six calls too many, six preventable calls,” Bruce McWhinnie, chief of special operations with EFRS said. “At this time of year, with the ice shelves shifting and moving currents, the river is not safe.”

McWhinnie also encouraged dog owners to stay away from river banks and to keep their pets on a leash near the river.

“It’s simple, if you love your pets, leash them,” he said.

🧵PSA: As we head into spring, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services urges #yeg to stay off the North Saskatchewan River. In the last week we have responded to 6 (!!) calls for either children playing along the ice or individuals going onto the ice in an attempt to rescue animals. — Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (@EdmontonFire) March 22, 2022

The majority of animal water rescues EFRS performs happen near off-leash parks, with the majority happening near the Terwillegar Dog Park, Hermitage Dog Park and Hawrelak Park.

As schools are currently closed for spring break, the EFRS encouraged parents to discuss with their children the dangers of the river and other ice surfaces.

One of the calls EFRS received last week was from a bystander who saw kids on the ice near open water. One girl fell through, but was able to self-rescue, officials said.

“We also had a call for a group of kids on the ice at Terra Losa lake,” Kathy Logozar with EFRS said. “Stormwater ponds are dangerous because of unpredictable depths, the currents, and the inconsistency of the ice surface.”

Anyone who sees a person or pet fall through the ice is encouraged to call 911, stay on the shore, establish and maintain a point of reference where the person or pet was last seen and to never attempt to rescue a person or pet that has fallen through ice.

Last April, a 55-year-old man died after he was swept away in the North Saskatchewan River while attempting to rescue a dog