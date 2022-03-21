Kingston Ont., police officers seeking suspects following incidents at St. Patrick’s Day parties

Send this page to someone via email

St. Patrick’s Day parties spilled into the weekend and things turned ugly in the University District.

A mass gathering of students on Saturday led to another nuisance party being declared.

One Kingston police officer was injured by a projectile and an officer is also missing a “bullet magazine” following a scuffle.

Saturday revelries started off well enough early in the day in the University District with gatherings limited to properties and people travelling on sidewalks.

“We’re going to Aberdeen, we’re going to party ’cause it’s St. Patrick’s Day and we’ve been waiting for this since Hoco,” said John, a partygoer, referring to homecoming.

It appeared as the day progressed many were going to Aberdeen and a little before 1:30 p.m., the large crowds took over Aberdeen from Johnson to William street.

Story continues below advertisement

A total of seven nuisance parties were declared.

In a statement, Queen’s University mentioned the safety of students and the Kingston community as a priority and wrote, in part:

“While the majority of students behaved responsibly, the reckless behaviour that did take place is unacceptable.”

A sentiment that was shared by the city’s mayor.

“I was very disappointed and frankly appalled at some behaviour that I did see with respect to the one party I did see on Saturday and particularly, you know, the bottles being thrown at the police officers.”

Police described increasingly aggressive behaviour by partiers aimed at police and bylaw officers and have reported one officer sustained a head injury from a beverage container, thrown while the officer was attempting to arrest a male partier.

During the tussle, police say the officer was knocked to the ground and a magazine loaded with ammunition was dislodged, landing on the pavement

Story continues below advertisement

Police are now seeking assistance in finding this woman, described as having blonde hair, wearing a white jacket and skirt, along with a green shirt with 41 on the front of it.

Police believe she is the one that picked up the magazine.

The woman was last seen walking west on Johnson Street.

Kingston police are calling for the return of the ammunition and are asking anyone with information about the assault on the police officer or the missing ammunition and magazine to contact Sgt. Jim Veltman.