Kingston woman charged with impaired operation after Kingston Mills bridge crash

Kingston police say a 55-year-old local woman is facing charges of impaired operation and failure to provide a breath sample following an incident in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police were called to Kingston Mills Road north of the city at 3 a.m. Monday for reports of a single-vehicle collision.

Police say the responding officers found a vehicle in the middle of the road at the bridge that had significant front and passenger side damage.

The vehicle was still on and police say the accused was inside the vehicle when officers arrived.

They determined the woman was impaired by alcohol and found a half-empty liquor bottle inside the vehicle.

According to police, the woman was arrested and brought to police headquarters, at which point she refused to provide a breath sample and was held until sober.

She was charged and given a future court date.