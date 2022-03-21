Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ottawa man charged in February apartment arson, police dismiss convoy connection

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted March 21, 2022 4:39 pm
Click to play video: 'Police investigate alleged attempt by Ottawa protesters to start apartment fire' Police investigate alleged attempt by Ottawa protesters to start apartment fire
Ottawa's police arson unit is investigating whether someone who might be linked to the convoy protest, tried to start a fire inside the lobby of an apartment building. As Ross Lord reports, the incident is amplifying fears among residents who already feel under siege. – Feb 7, 2022

One man has been charged and a second person is still wanted in connection with a fire lit inside an Ottawa apartment building in February, but police say there’s no evidence connecting the accused to the so-called “Freedom Convoy” that was happening at the time.

Surveillance footage of the Feb. 6 incident showed two men entering the lobby of the Lisgar Street apartment building shortly before 5 a.m., taping the front doors shut, and attempting to set fire to the building using firestarters.

A passerby managed to extinguish the flames before they spread.

Ottawa police launched an arson investigation and identified two persons of interest shown in the tape.

Click to play video: 'Trucker protests: Security cameras show two alleged protesters attempting to set Ottawa apartment building on fire' Trucker protests: Security cameras show two alleged protesters attempting to set Ottawa apartment building on fire
Trucker protests: Security cameras show two alleged protesters attempting to set Ottawa apartment building on fire – Feb 7, 2022

On Monday, police said they had charged Connor Russell McDonald, a 21-year-old man from Ottawa, with possessing incendiary material and two counts of arson — one causing property damage and one for disregard of human life. He is also charged with two counts of mischief, one specifically for endangering life.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

A second suspect is still wanted by police.

Residents of the apartment building who spoke to Global News at the time described the incident as a “terrifying experience” and said tensions were heightened in the neighbourhood at the time due to the nearby trucker convoy, which was in the second week of its downtown occupation.

Those who lived in the downtown core reported experiences of harassment and disturbances including excessive honking during the demonstration, which ultimately lasted three weeks before police moved in to break up the encampment.

Read more: Trucker protest: Ottawa residents face harassment, noise ‘all night long’

Apartment dwellers said that the fire broke out shortly after an argument between residents and demonstrators and one witness who spoke to the men said they identified themselves as being part of the protest. Ottawa’s mayor was also among those linking the incident to the convoy.

But police said in a statement accompanying the arrest Monday that “there is no information indicating McDonald was involved in any way with the convoy protest which was going on when this arson took place.”

A police spokesperson told Global News they could not speculate on the second suspect’s association while the man is at large.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have continued to lay charges in connection with the convoy occupation in the weeks since the demonstration ended.

— with files from Global News’s Amanda Connolly

Click to play video: 'Ottawa residents express relief after police clear out convoy protest' Ottawa residents express relief after police clear out convoy protest
Ottawa residents express relief after police clear out convoy protest – Feb 20, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Arson tagOttawa Police tagFreedom Convoy tagfreedom convoy 2022 tagconvoy protest tagOttawa Convoy tagOttawa arson tagOttawa arson unit tagarson atttempt tagLisgar apartment fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers