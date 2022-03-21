Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Atlantic premiers adopt wait and see approach on changing to permanent daylight

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 21, 2022 3:28 pm
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs speaks with the media after raising flags with a local Indigenous leader in front of the legislature as part of National Indigenous Peoples Day, in Fredericton, N.B., on Monday June 21, 2021. Atlantic Canada’s premiers say they won’t move ahead on their own in establishing permanent daylight time. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray. View image in full screen
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs speaks with the media after raising flags with a local Indigenous leader in front of the legislature as part of National Indigenous Peoples Day, in Fredericton, N.B., on Monday June 21, 2021. Atlantic Canada’s premiers say they won’t move ahead on their own in establishing permanent daylight time. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray.

Atlantic Canada’s premiers say they won’t move ahead on their own in establishing permanent daylight time.

The four premiers told reporters in Halifax today it doesn’t make sense to make the change without waiting to see what the eastern United States and provinces such as Ontario and Quebec do first.

Read more: Canada a step closer to permanent daylight time as U.S. Senate passes bill

The issue was on the premiers’ agenda because the United States Senate unanimously approved a bill last week that would make daylight time permanent across that country in 2023.

Trending Stories

But New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says any potential change this year is “probably unlikely.”

The premiers say they also discussed the idea of a regional approach to health care and of reviving a previous push to harmonize licensing requirements to allow easier movement between the four provinces by health professionals.

Story continues below advertisement

They also discussed immigration and energy security as part of the first in-person meetings since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Daylight time is defined as a period between spring and fall when clocks are set one hour ahead of standard time.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Blaine Higgs tagTim Houston tagDaylight Time tagAtlantic Premiers tagCouncil of Atlantic Premiers tagCouncil of Atlantic Premiers meeting tagpermanent daylight time tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers