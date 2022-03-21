COVID-19: HKPR reports 85 active cases, 2 outbreaks; splits data for current and historical cases

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported 48 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, according to an update released Monday afternoon.

The regional health unit’s dashboard underwent a significant change Monday with current data (Jan. 1 and onwards) and historical data (Jan. 1, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2021) now split into separate tables. The health unit says the splitting of data aligns with the change in Ontario’s PCR testing eligibility at the start of this year and coincides with the timeline of when the Omicron variant became the main circulating strain of COVID-19 in the HKPR region.

Data has also been provided for some municipalities within the health unit’s jurisdiction which previously reported on just the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County.

Current data as of 1:40 p.m. Monday:

Deaths: 104 — unchanged since March 11. There have been 28 deaths reported in 2022. Four cases previously reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes were removed from the health unit’s database on March 11 to align with changes in provincial reporting.

Since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, the health unit has reported 74 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes (17 in 2022), 29 in Northumberland County (11 in 2022) and one in Haliburton County (none in 2022).

New lab-confirmed cases: 48 since Friday — 17 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 29 in Northumberland County and two in Haliburton County.

Active lab-confirmed cases: 85 — up from 84 reported on Friday. Among the 84 active cases are 32 in the Kawarthas, 39 in Northumberland County (led by 12 in Cobourg) and three in Haliburton County (led by two in Dysart et al). The health unit notes that due to changes in provincial testing guidelines, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Hospitalized cases: No new hospitalized cases have been reported since Friday. There have been 83 hospitalized cases in 2022 — 41 in Kawartha Lakes, 37 in Northumberland County (led by eight in Brighton) and five in Haliburton County (led by four in Dysart et al). Since the pandemic was declared there have been 192 cumulative hospitalized cases including 99 in the Kawarthas, 84 in Northumberland County and nine in Haliburton County.

Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported four patients as of noon Monday with one identifying COVID-19 as the primary cause of admission. The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, intensive care unit admission and hospital discharges.

Cumulative cases: 7,420 which includes 3,645 in 2022 and 3,445 historical. Kawartha Lakes has led 2022 totals with 1,858 cases. In Northumberland County, Trent Hills leads municipalities with 377 cases, just ahead of Cobourg with 368.

Rapid-antigen tests: The Ontario government says free rapid antigen tests will be made available at select grocery stores and pharmacies. For other community eligibility, visit the government’s website.

Vaccination

The health unit’s latest vaccination rate data was released Monday and includes:

Eligible residents (age five and older) : 85.4 per cent with one dose; 82.6 per cent with two doses.

: 85.4 per cent with one dose; 82.6 per cent with two doses. Adults (age 18 and older) : 88.5 per cent with one dose; 86.9 per cent with two doses; 60.8 per cent with three doses.

: 88.5 per cent with one dose; 86.9 per cent with two doses; 60.8 per cent with three doses. Doses administered: 158,062 first doses; 152,494 second doses and 99,331 third doses

Walk-in vaccination clinics are open for eligible residents for first, second or booster doses at immunization clinics in Cobourg, Lindsay, Colborne, Minden, Fenelon Falls, Brighton and Campbellford.

Appointments can also be booked via the provincial booking system or by calling 1-833-943-3900 (TTY for people who are deaf, hearing-impaired or speech-impaired: 1-866-797-0007). A list of dates and times is available on the health unit’s website.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports outbreaks at “high-risk settings.” No new outbreaks were reported on Monday. An outbreak declared March 2 at Home for Special Care — Eastside Lodge in Lindsay was declared over late Friday.

Active outbreaks:

Case Manor Care Community in Bobcaygeon in the City of Kawartha Lakes: Declared Sunday. In an email to Global News Peterborough on Tuesday, Sierra Living reported two residents and one team member on the third floor have tested positive for COVID-19. The third floor has been placed in isolation with all infection prevention and control precautions implemented.

in Bobcaygeon in the City of Kawartha Lakes: Declared Sunday. In an email to Global News Peterborough on Tuesday, Sierra Living reported two residents and one team member on the third floor have tested positive for COVID-19. The third floor has been placed in isolation with all infection prevention and control precautions implemented. Central East Correctional Centre: Declared Jan. 17. Outbreaks were declared on “multiple units.” The province on March 17 reported 27 3active cases among inmates (most recent data) — down from 35 reported on March 15. At its peak, there were 269 cases reported on Jan. 31.

