Canada

Muskrat Falls hydro generating station could take another year to be fully operational: consultant

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 21, 2022 11:45 am
The construction site of the hydroelectric facility at Muskrat Falls, N.L., is seen on Tuesday, July 14, 2015. A consulting firm says it could be more than a year before Newfoundland and Labrador's beleaguered Muskrat Falls hydroelectricity project is producing at full commercial capacity. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. View image in full screen
The construction site of the hydroelectric facility at Muskrat Falls, N.L., is seen on Tuesday, July 14, 2015. A consulting firm says it could be more than a year before Newfoundland and Labrador's beleaguered Muskrat Falls hydroelectricity project is producing at full commercial capacity. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. AV/GAC

A consulting firm monitoring the progress of Newfoundland and Labrador’s Muskrat Falls hydro generating station says the province could be waiting at least another year for the project’s systems to be fully operational.

Liberty Consulting Group says in its latest report that Crown corporation Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro must prepare for “yet another winter season” without reliable power from Muskrat Falls.

Read more: Nova Scotia utility paid $205 million for replacement fuel after Muskrat Falls delays

The project is years overdue and costs have ballooned from $7.4 billion when it was first approved in 2012 to $13.1 billion as of September 2020.

It has most recently been plagued by software problems involving the transmission line from the generating facility in Labrador to the island of Newfoundland.

Liberty’s March 11 report says its authors have no confidence in recent estimates from General Electric — the company building the software — that the system could be ready by the end of May.

Read more: Federal government offers debt relief for N.L.’s troubled Muskrat Falls project

Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro confirmed last October the project is accruing about $1 million in interest and financing charges each day.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
