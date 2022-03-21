Quebec registers 5 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations rise by 13

Send this page to someone via email

In Quebec, health authorities reported five new deaths and a rise in patient numbers Monday as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Pandemic-related hospitalizations rose by 13 to 1,002. This comes after 59 patients were admitted in the last day, while 46 left.

Intensive care unit cases stood at 48, an increase of three compared with the previous day.

The province also recorded 907 new novel coronavirus cases. This number is not representative of the current situation since access to government-run testing sites is limited.

Officials say 10,238 PCR tests were given Saturday, the most recent day for which that information is provided.

Quebecers also continued to declare the results of their rapid tests, adding 517 in the last day. Of those, 433 were positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, the province administered 3,835 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24-hour period. More than 18.5 million shots have been given to date.

Officials say 91 per cent of Quebecers aged five and older have received at least one dose of vaccine, 87 per cent have had at least two doses, and 52 per cent have received a booster dose.

Quebec has reported 945,506 cases over the course of the pandemic. The health crisis has killed 14,265 people since 2020.

Recoveries from the virus surpassed 918,000 on Monday.

— with files from The Canadian Press