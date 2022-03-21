Menu

Politics

13,700 UCP members have registered for upcoming leadership review

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted March 21, 2022 12:59 pm
Click to play video: 'UCP membership hits 13,718 as leadership review nears' UCP membership hits 13,718 as leadership review nears
The United Conservative Party's special general meeting is set to take place in about three weeks' time. As Lauren Pullen reports, membership is on an upward trend.

Premier Jason Kenney will have quite the crowd at his leadership review come April.

An internal United Conservative Party email obtained by Global News states 13,718 members have so far registered for the event in Red Deer.

Saturday was the last day to sign up to become a new voting member at the special general meeting. Those who already had memberships are able to register for the event up until April 9.

Voting is scheduled from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Cambridge Hotel in Red Deer, where the website states the hotel can hold up to 2,000 guests in its conference room.

Read more: Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s leadership review deadline looming

The email, sent to constituency presidents, goes on to say the UCP membership has more than doubled and that it’s “not unreasonable” the party membership could get as high as 20,000.

Members aren’t required to stay after they cast their ballot. The premier will need more than 50 per cent of the vote in order to remain as the UCP party leader.

More to come…

