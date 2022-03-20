Doug Ford to meet with business officials in Washington, D.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Premier Doug Ford will head to Washington, D.C., to meet with top officials and business leaders in the U.S.

In a press release issued Sunday, the premier’s office said Ford, along with Ontario Trade Minister Vic Fedeli, will travel to Washington, D.C., on Monday.

According to the release, Ford will “underscore the province’s important trading relationship with key U.S. partners as he advocates against harmful protectionist policies.”

“Premier Ford will also re-affirm that Ontario is a safe and reliable jurisdiction for investment and business,” the release reads.

The release said Ford and Fedeli will meet with Kristen Hillman, ambassador of Canada to the United States, Marisa Lago the under secretary of commerce for international trade and Daniel Watson, the assistant U.S. Trade Representative for the Western Hemisphere.

Ford’s office said their discussions will “focus on how they can work together to protect and strengthen an integrated economy that employs millions of workers on both sides of the border.”

Ford and Fedeli are also scheduled to participate in a roundtable event hosted by the Canadian American Business Council and members of the Premier’s Council on U.S. Trade and Industry Competitiveness.

According to the release, the leaders will discuss the “importance of deepening Ontario’s trade relationship with the U.S.” and promote Ontario as a “safe and reliable destination for investment and jobs.”