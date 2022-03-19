SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
World

Blue and yellow suits not connected to Ukrainian flag: Russian cosmonauts

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted March 19, 2022 8:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Group of Canadian doctors, nurses working to provide care to Ukrainian refugees at Polish border' Group of Canadian doctors, nurses working to provide care to Ukrainian refugees at Polish border
A group of Canadian doctors, nurses and translators are working to provide medical care to Ukrainian refugees who have fled their homes amid the violence with Russia. The health-care professionals, working with the Canadian Medical Assistance Teams and RNAO, are providing care at a makeshift clinic at a checkpoint in Poland.

When three Russian cosmonauts arrived at the International Space Station wearing yellow flight suits with blue accents, some saw a message in them wearing the colors of the Ukrainian flag. They shot that down on Saturday.

Cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev said each crew picks the color of the flight suits about six months before launch because they need to be individually sewn. And since all three of them were graduates of Bauman Moscow State Technical University, they chose the colors of their prestigious alma mater.

Read more: Ukrainian refugees should be allowed to stay in Canada, Sask. minister says

“There is no need to look for any hidden signs or symbols in our uniform,” Artemyev said in a statement on the Russian space agency’s Telegram channel. “A color is simply a color. It is not in any way connected to Ukraine. Otherwise, we would have to recognize its rights to the yellow sun in the blue sky.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“These days, even though we are in space, we are together with our president and our people!”

Since Russia invaded Ukraine a little over three weeks ago, many people have used the Ukrainian flag and its colors to show solidarity with the country.

Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the space agency Roscosmos, reiterated Artemyev’s point in a tweet, posting a picture of the university’s blue and gold coat of arms.

Click to play video: 'Zelenskyy warns Russia of ‘huge’ losses in Ukraine without peace deal: ‘It’s time to talk’' Zelenskyy warns Russia of ‘huge’ losses in Ukraine without peace deal: ‘It’s time to talk’
Zelenskyy warns Russia of ‘huge’ losses in Ukraine without peace deal: ‘It’s time to talk’

Shortly after their arrival at the orbiting station on Friday, Artemyev was asked about the flight suits. He said there was a lot of the yellow material in storage and “that’s why we had to wear yellow.”

© 2022 The Canadian Press
