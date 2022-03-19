Calgary protesters shift from Central Memorial Park to city hall with large police presence

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police estimate about 350 people gathered around 1 p.m. at Central Memorial Park on Saturday in protest of medical mandates across Canada. After some speeches, the crowd — known as Group A in CPS tweets — began to move, making their way to city hall, a few blocks away.

View image in full screen Protesters gathered at Central Memorial Park in Calgary Mar. 19, 2022. Courtesy: Delta Tech Calgary

Police told Global News at that point the protesters were not in violation of an emergency injunction put in place Friday afternoon, because they were staying on the sidewalk.

Around 2 p.m., police tweeted, saying Macleod Trail would be temporarily closed in front of Municipal Plaza to allow for crowds to cross safely.

Group A is now in breach of the injunction as they are obstructing the roadway. — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) March 19, 2022

Minutes later, CPS said the group had breached the injunction when they obstructed the roadway. As of 2:19 p.m. police said they had cleared the roadway and traffic was moving again.

As of 3:00 p.m. Calgary police had not made any arrests that Global News was made aware of.

Continued protests

Anti-mandate demonstrations have been held weekly at Central Memorial Park, typically followed by a march down 17th Avenue.

Last weekend, area residents and others tried to “take back the community” and the two groups clashed in what police saw as a public safety issue. Police were seen in online videos physically moving some of the residents using their service bikes.

The situation led to an outcry from residents, a special city council meeting, a letter to the police commission from the mayor and, finally, an emergency injunction by the city on Friday afternoon.

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said on Twitter last weekend that the disruption, which she called a parade and festival without proper permits and licences, needed enforcement by police rather than crowd control.

“This was a damned if you do and damned if don’t, no-win for the police,” police Chief Mark Neufeld said Monday.

The injunction strengthens police authority to enforce the law.

“This is the exact tool we need as we all work together to return a sense of normalcy to the Beltline community,” Neufeld said in a news release Friday.

Both city council and the police commission have said they received hundreds of emails and phone calls from Calgarians about the protests in recent weeks.

A letter to the police commission from the mayor laid out some of those concerns.

“The level of noise from protester’s vehicle horns and chanting is negatively impacting quality of life,” Gondek wrote.

She noted residents, many of whom live in one- or two-bedroom condos or apartments, have been leaving the area to avoid feeling trapped in their homes on Saturday afternoons. Others have reported being harassed for wearing masks.

Businesses have reported lost income as customers flee the area before the protests begin.

