World

U.S. destroyer’s passage through Taiwan Strait ‘provocative’: Chinese military

By Staff Reuters
Posted March 19, 2022 12:51 pm
Click to play video: 'China’s Xi says ‘reunification’ with Taiwan must and will be realized' China’s Xi says ‘reunification’ with Taiwan must and will be realized
WATCH: China's Xi says ‘reunification’ with Taiwan must and will be realized – Oct 9, 2021

The U.S. destroyer Ralph Johnson’s sail-through of the Taiwan Strait on March 17 was a “provocative” act by the United States and sent the wrong signals to pro-Taiwan independence forces, the Chinese military said on Saturday.

Such an act was “very dangerous”, a Chinese military spokesperson said in a statement, adding that troops were organised to monitor the Ralph Johnson’s passage.

Read more: Biden presses China’s Xi on Russian support in Ukraine war during video call

China says Taiwan is the most sensitive and important issue in its relations with the United States. Washington has no formal diplomatic relations with Taipei, but is Taiwan’s most important international backer and arms supplier.

Chinese President Xi Jinping told his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden on Friday that the Taiwan issue needs to be handled properly to avoid a negative impact on Sino-U.S. relations.

Click to play video: 'War in Ukraine: Russia reportedly asks for China’s help' War in Ukraine: Russia reportedly asks for China’s help
War in Ukraine: Russia reportedly asks for China’s help

-Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Mark Heinrich

© 2022 Reuters
