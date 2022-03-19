Menu

Canada

Toronto police close roads around Queen’s Park over ‘planned demonstration’

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 19, 2022 9:11 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in downtown Toronto in this file photo. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Police have closed streets around Queen’s Park in downtown Toronto, saying there is a “planned demonstration” scheduled to take place in the city.

In a tweet Saturday morning, Toronto police said Queen’s Park Crescent was closed in all directions from Bloor Street West to College Street, including side streets.

The force said there will be an “increase police presence in the downtown core.”

In an email to Global News, Toronto police said officers will continue to monitor the situation.

“And as soon as it’s safe to do so — for those involved and the public — we will lift those closures.”

