Toronto police close roads around Queen’s Park over ‘planned demonstration’

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police have closed streets around Queen’s Park in downtown Toronto, saying there is a “planned demonstration” scheduled to take place in the city.

In a tweet Saturday morning, Toronto police said Queen’s Park Crescent was closed in all directions from Bloor Street West to College Street, including side streets.

ROAD CLOSURES for planned demonstration in @TPS52Div

– Queen’s Park Crescent closed in all directions from Bloor Street West to College Street including side streets

– There will be an increased police presence in the downtown core

– We will continue to monitor ^CdK — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 19, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

The force said there will be an “increase police presence in the downtown core.”

Read more: Torontonians march en masse in support of Ukraine as war continues

In an email to Global News, Toronto police said officers will continue to monitor the situation.

“And as soon as it’s safe to do so — for those involved and the public — we will lift those closures.”