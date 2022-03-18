74-year-old man with dementia safely located, say Winnipeg police

This story has been updated to reflect that Kenneth Hill was found safe.
Winnipeg police say a 74-year-old man with dementia who was the subject of a silver alert Friday evening has been safely located.
Police previously said Kenneth Hill was last seen Friday around 4:30 p.m. in the 200-block of Wellington Crescent.
Hill was described as 5’10” with a medium build, short grey hair and blue eyes.
Silver alerts are issued when a vulnerable adult with a cognitive impairment goes missing.
Anyone with information was asked to contact the WPS at 204-986-6222.
What is a Silver Alert?
