74-year-old man with dementia safely located, say Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

This story has been updated to reflect that Kenneth Hill was found safe.

Winnipeg police say a 74-year-old man with dementia who was the subject of a silver alert Friday evening has been safely located.

Police previously said Kenneth Hill was last seen Friday around 4:30 p.m. in the 200-block of Wellington Crescent.

Hill was described as 5’10” with a medium build, short grey hair and blue eyes.

Silver alerts are issued when a vulnerable adult with a cognitive impairment goes missing.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the WPS at 204-986-6222.

2:19 What is a Silver Alert? What is a Silver Alert? – Oct 9, 2020