Politics

‘It is time to talk’: Zelenskyy warns Moscow of losses in Ukraine without peace deal

By Staff Reuters
Posted March 18, 2022 8:34 pm
Click to play video: '4 Russian missiles strike aircraft repair facility at Ukraine’s Lviv airport' 4 Russian missiles strike aircraft repair facility at Ukraine’s Lviv airport
WATCH: 4 Russian missiles strike aircraft repair facility at Ukraine’s Lviv airport

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday called for comprehensive peace talks with Moscow, saying Russia would otherwise need generations to recover from losses suffered during the war.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine had always offered solutions for peace and wanted meaningful and honest negotiations on peace and security, without delay.

“I want everyone to hear me now, especially in Moscow. The time has come for a meeting, it is time to talk,” he said in a video address released in the early hours of Saturday.

“The time has come to restore territorial integrity and justice for Ukraine. Otherwise, Russia’s losses will be such that it will take you several generations to recover.”

Read more: Could a neutral status help guarantee Ukraine’s safety? Experts weigh in

The two sides have been involved in talks for weeks with no sign of a breakthrough.

Trending Stories

Zelenskyy said Russian forces were deliberately blocking the supply of humanitarian supplies to cities under attack.

“This is a deliberate tactic … This is a war crime and they will answer for it, 100%,” he said.

Zelenskyy said there was no information about how many people had died after a theatre in the city of Mariupol, where hundreds of people had been sheltering, was struck on Wednesday. More than 130 people had been rescued so far, he said.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren and Editing by Sandra Maler)

Click to play video: 'Signs of progress being made as Russia-Ukraine peace talks resumes' Signs of progress being made as Russia-Ukraine peace talks resumes
Signs of progress being made as Russia-Ukraine peace talks resumes
© 2022 Reuters
Russia tagUkraine tagPutin tagUkraine news tagUkraine war tagUkraine invasion tagVolodymyr Zelenskyy tagUkraine latest tagZelenskyy tagUkraine Russia talks tagRussian war tag

