Search underway for Calgary man missing since Tuesday

Calgary police say they’re concerned about the wellbeing of a man missing since Tuesday.

Police say 32-year-old Ryan Porterfield was last seen around 6 a.m. in the southwest community of Elboya, and his family last heard from him that evening via text message.

Investigators say it’s unusual for him to not be in touch with them.

A comprehensive search has been conducted by members of the RCMP, Calgary Police Service and Calgary Search and Rescue Association over the last couple days, but Porterfield hasn’t been found.

Area residents are asked to check their properties and report anything suspicious.

Porterfield was driving a grey 2021 Hyundai Elantra with Alberta licence plate A27489.

View image in full screen Porterfield’s vehicle was found near Balzac Mar. 17, 2022. Courtesy: Calgary Police Service

The vehicle was found abandoned north of the Balzac Costco on Thursday around 1:30 a.m.

Porterfield is 6’1” tall and approximately 170 pounds with a slim build. He has blue-green eyes, slicked back brown hair and a long beard, along with tattoos on his shoulder, left arm, and a half sleeve on his right arm.

Police say Porterfield typically wears black work pants, a blue Altec work shirt, black toque, aviator sunglasses and black skateboard shoes.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

