Video link
Headline link
Crime

St Marys man arrested at gunpoint for driving at a police officer and fleeing the scene police say

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted March 18, 2022 3:52 pm
A Stratford Police vehicle parked in front of St. Mary's quarry. View image in full screen
A Stratford Police vehicle parked in front of St. Mary's quarry. @SPSmediaoffice / Twitter

Stratford police say a St. Marys man was arrested at gunpoint after hitting a police cruiser and fleeing from police.

On Monday March 7, before 12;30 p.m. police say a patrol unit on Queen Street East in St. Marys was conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle they suspected was driven by a person with an outstanding warrant.

After the black Dodge Dart was stopped, an officer approached the car and positively identified the driver as a 53-year-old St. Marys resident with an outstanding warrant on file, police say.

The warrant was issued for failing to attend court on Nov. 22, 2021, for charges of uttering threats, assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.

Police say the male driver drove directly at the officer as they approached the vehicle and ended up hitting the rear driver’s side of the police cruiser before speeding away, heading eastbound on Queen Street.

The initial officer, as well as a second officer in the area were able to pin the Dodge Dart using their police cruisers, disabling the Dodge Dart at the intersection of Queen Street East and Church Street South, police say.

The officers then arrested the suspect at gunpoint and removed him from the vehicle without further incident.

The male was taken into custody and transported to Stratford police headquarters where he was charged with dangerous driving, flight from police, resisting arrest and assault with a weapon.

The accused is being held in custody with a court date of March 23, 2022.

