Hamilton likely set record high temperature for March 17: Environment Canada

It appears Hamilton has set a March 17 record for the highest temperature ever recorded on this day.

According to Environment Canada, the city hit 16.6 C at Hamilton’s John C. Munro International Airport at 1 p.m. on Thursday beating the previous high, according to official modern records, of 15 C set in 1973.

The milestone will not be made official by Canada’s weather agency until Friday, when data is verified.

A Twitter account run by self-proclaimed weather enthusiast Rolf Campbell, who looks at Environment Canada records prior to 1960, suggests the actual all-time high in the city was 20.6 C in 1845.

With a ~1pm high of 16.6°C, today is #Hamilton's warmest Mar 17th in more than 70 years, since 1945. #YHM #YhmWx pic.twitter.com/n4ha0k1yaH — Hamilton Weather Records🌤 (@YHM_Weather) March 17, 2022

The city didn’t hit that alleged high with Environment Canada recording 19.4 C as of 3 p.m. at the airport before slipping to just 19.1 C at 4 p.m.

Global News senior meteorologist Anthony Farnell says a southerly flow from the U.S. making its way into Ontario is causing warmer temperatures.

The general forecast for Hamilton is calling for clouds to roll in late Thursday with fog expected to return on Friday morning before making way to periods of rain on Saturday.

Highs for both days are expected to be between 9 C and 11 C, respectively.

