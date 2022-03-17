Take Pride Winnipeg anticipates a ‘dirtier year’ for litter this spring

Send this page to someone via email

Underneath the slush and muck caking Winnipeg streets this spring might be an even bigger mess.

Tom Ethan from Take Pride Winnipeg is already gearing up for a huge garbage-cleanup effort.

“There’s going to be a lot of litter underneath all this snow, and it’s going to be really important that everybody work together to try and clean up Winnipeg as quickly as possible,” he told 680 CJOB Thursday morning.

“We need people to start thinking about getting involved with volunteering to go out and pick up litter.”

3:49 Cleaning up Winnipeg streets Cleaning up Winnipeg streets – Mar 15, 2021

Ethan says Take Pride has to wait for more snow to melt before doing their annual litter index, but he anticipates especially dirty streets this year.

“One of the things we’re going to also see when the snow melts is the number of masks that are on the street again this year,” he said.

Read more: Take Pride Winnipeg partners with Clorox for community centre project

“There were so many last year, and I think that’s going to be more this year. So we need everybody to help.”

Anyone interested in volunteering can visit the Take Pride Winnipeg website.