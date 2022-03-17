Menu

Crime

Glass door smashed, $2K worth of product stolen during Guelph, Ont. break-in: police

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted March 17, 2022 11:50 am
Guelph police vehicle View image in full screen
Guelph Police are on the lookout for three men following a break-in on Thursday morning in the north end of the city. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police are investigating a break-in on Thursday at a business in the area of Silvercreek Parkway North and Willow Road.

Just before 5:00 a.m., police said a witness reported three people in a vehicle pulling up to a business where they saw two men smashing a glass door.

The third man reportedly stayed in the car.

Police said the suspects stole $2,000 worth of product before fleeing in a Ford Focus, which was an older model.

Investigators said the getaway vehicle was found to have been stolen from another jurisdiction.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call  519-824-1212, ext. 7509, or leave an anonymous message for Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS.)

