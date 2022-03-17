SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Many Russian ‘traitors’ are showing themselves amid Ukraine war, Kremlin claims

By Staff Reuters
Posted March 17, 2022 7:45 am
Click to play video: 'World Court orders Russia to cease “military operations” in Ukraine' World Court orders Russia to cease “military operations” in Ukraine
WATCH: World Court orders Russia to cease "military operations" in Ukraine

The Kremlin said on Thursday that many people in Russia were showing themselves to be “traitors” and pointed to those who were resigning from their jobs and leaving the country.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov made the comments a day after President Vladimir Putin delivered a stark warning to Russian “traitors” who he said the West wanted to use as a “fifth column” to destroy the country.

Read more: Russia can withstand West’s sanctions, Putin says as Ukraine war rages on

“In such difficult times… many people show their true colours. Very many people are showing themselves, as we say in Russian, to be traitors,” Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

Trending Stories

“They vanish from society themselves. Some people are leaving their posts, some are leaving their active work life, some leave the country and move to other countries. That is how this cleansing happens.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Zelenskyy repeats no-fly zone pleas in U.S. Congress speech' Zelenskyy repeats no-fly zone pleas in U.S. Congress speech
Zelenskyy repeats no-fly zone pleas in U.S. Congress speech

He was referring to Putin’s comment on Wednesday that Russia would undergo a natural and necessary “self-cleansing” as people were able to “distinguish the true patriots from the scum and the traitors.”

© 2022 Reuters
Russia tagUkraine tagVladimir Putin tagRussia Ukraine tagUkraine news tagRussia News tagUkraine Russia tagrussia invades ukraine tagKremlin tagRussia Ukraine news tagUkraine Russia news tagvladimir putin russia ukraine war tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers