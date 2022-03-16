Menu

Canada

Court dismisses application to stop massive lakeshore condo project in Kelowna  

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 16, 2022 8:21 pm
An artist's conception of what Aqua Waterfront Village would look like. View image in full screen
An artist's conception of what Aqua Waterfront Village would look like. Submitted

A judge has ruled against a Kelowna multimillionaire’s bid to stop a massive condo project from being built next to his waterfront property.

In B.C. Supreme Court on Tuesday, Justice Geoffrey Gomery dismissed Chuck Fipke’s application to quash two important permits regarding Aqua Waterfront Village — a three-tower project featuring 154 residences on the shores of Okanagan Lake.

Basically, Fipke argued that Aqua shouldn’t proceed because of incorrect math, saying the development’s density calculation includes submerged land that shouldn’t be counted. Subtract that unusable land, and the ratio exceeds the city’s floor-area ratio (FAR) limit.

Read more: Multimillionaire suing City of Kelowna, developer over massive lakeshore condo project

Ultimately, in a 6,000-word decision, Gomery sided with the defendants, Aqua Resort Ltd., and the City of Kelowna, which issued the necessary building permits for the controversial project.

Story continues below advertisement

In his decision, Gomery noted that the lakeshore has moved inland over the years, and that a portion of the land belonging to Aqua is now under water.

The court decision noted the city relied on a land survey conducted nearly 100 years ago, in 1938, along with modern surveyors.

“The city proceeded on the basis that the submerged land could be considered as part of the land owned by Aqua, prior to development, for the purpose of satisfying a density calculation requirement imposed by City bylaw 8000,” wrote Gomery.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna developer planning to build skyward on lakeshore' Kelowna developer planning to build skyward on lakeshore
Kelowna developer planning to build skyward on lakeshore – Apr 26, 2017

According to the decision, Aqua said the submerged land was due to avulsion, not erosion – an important factor that Gomery sided with.

Trending Stories

Avulsion is the sudden and perceptible loss of land, such as flooding, unlike erosion, which is slow and imperceptible.

Story continues below advertisement

“Council approved issuance of a development permit to Aqua on this basis,” wrote Gomery, who later noted that Aqua would transfer the land to the province if the project was given the green light.

Gomery also said that “Fipke contends that a fundamental premise of the city’s decision – that Aqua retained ownership of the submerged land – was legally and factually unsound, and that the decision was therefore unreasonable.”

Click to play video: 'Aqua development in Kelowna celebrated for vision, panned for addition to traffic problems on Lakeshore Rd.' Aqua development in Kelowna celebrated for vision, panned for addition to traffic problems on Lakeshore Rd.
Aqua development in Kelowna celebrated for vision, panned for addition to traffic problems on Lakeshore Rd – Jan 19, 2018

The court decision discussed how land surveyors attributed shoreline loss to the 1948 flood, though Fipke submitted that “surveyors mistakenly ignored the evidence of a loss of land prior to and subsequent to the flood of 1948,” and that there has been “further recession of the shoreline since 1948.”

Ultimately, though, Gomery dismissed Fipke’s application.

Regarding the submerged land, the justice said “it was reasonable for the city to put its faith in professional surveyors who had investigated the matter and articulated reasoned conclusions.”

Story continues below advertisement

He also said “acting reasonably, the city was not required to challenge the legal and factual analysis presented to it.  It could view the submerged land as owned by Aqua.”

In an email to Global News, counsel for Fipke said he is seriously considering appealing the decision.

Four years ago, Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran was the only one to vote against the project.

The court decision can be viewed online.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna mayor only councilor opposed to large lakefront development' Kelowna mayor only councilor opposed to large lakefront development
Kelowna mayor only councilor opposed to large lakefront development – Jan 24, 2018

 

