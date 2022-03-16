Menu

Canada

Ford, Trudeau say Ontario child care deal coming soon as end of fiscal year looms

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 16, 2022 2:03 pm
Click to play video: 'With just over three weeks to deadline, Ontario still without child-care deal' With just over three weeks to deadline, Ontario still without child-care deal
WATCH: With just over three weeks to deadline, Ontario still without child-care deal (March 8, 2022) – Mar 8, 2022

Canada’s prime minister and Ontario’s premier say an announcement on a proposed $10-a-day child-care plan is coming soon.

Justin Trudeau and Doug Ford were asked the state of negotiations at an unrelated announcement in Alliston, Ont., on Wednesday, saying talks are continuing and promised an announcement for the province would come “very, very soon.”

Ontario is the sole Canadian jurisdiction that hasn’t signed on to Ottawa’s plan, which aims to reduce child-care fees by an average of 50 per cent by the end of this year and to an average of $10 per day by 2026.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario submits child-care plan just ahead of looming deadline

Calls are mounting for Ontario to finalize an agreement before the fiscal year ends on March 31 to ensure funding allocated for this year is put to use, but Ford has maintained that the current funding offer is insufficient for his province’s needs.

Story continues below advertisement

Trudeau and Ford both said Wednesday that talks were continuing and promised an announcement would come soon.

Their remarks came after a group of child-care educators sent a letter to officials in both governments urging a swift deal that addresses workforce challenges like wages, paid time off and other factors.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
