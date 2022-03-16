Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man charged in gang-related shooting, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 16, 2022 12:59 pm
Police investigate a downtown shooting Feb. 9. View image in full screen
Police investigate a downtown shooting Feb. 9. Global News / FIle

An arrest has been made in a fatal February shooting Winnipeg police are calling gang-related.

In the early morning hours of Feb. 9, police were called to the 200 block of Garry Street, where they found two men injured in a shooting.

One of the men, who has been identified as 30-year-old Abdulwasi Ahmed, was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Read more: Two taken to hospital after downtown Winnipeg shooting

Police said they arrested a suspect, 25-year-old Gunni Abdi Hasen, on Monday at a downtown residence. Hasen has been charged with second-degree murder.

Both the victim and suspect were involved with criminal organizations, police said, although it’s unclear whether they knew each other prior to the incident.

Click to play video: 'Man killed Thursday morning in downtown shooting, Winnipeg police say' Man killed Thursday morning in downtown shooting, Winnipeg police say
Man killed Thursday morning in downtown shooting, Winnipeg police say – Feb 10, 2022
