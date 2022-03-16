Menu

Environment

N.S. government biologist recommends removing bird feeders to stop avian flu spread

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 16, 2022 11:56 am
Click to play video: 'Strain of avian influenza identified in Canada goose in Nova Scotia' Strain of avian influenza identified in Canada goose in Nova Scotia
A deadly strain of avian influenza has been detected in Grand Desert, N.S. Nova Scotia Agriculture is reporting the virus was found in a Canada Goose. Amber Fryday reports. – Jan 31, 2022

Nova Scotia’s Department of Natural Resources is recommending that people in the province take down their bird feeders to prevent the spread of a highly pathogenic strain of avian influenza.

The advice comes after Nova Scotia’s first case of avian flu, subtype H5N1, was detected in a wild goose in January, followed by two reports of infections in commercial poultry flocks in February.

Read more: Farmers in western Nova Scotia on ‘high alert’ after recent discovery of avian flu

Elizabeth Walsh, a regional biologist for the department, says feeders act as a meeting space for different species, exposing songbirds that are usually low-risk to others that might carry the virus.

She says the virus has been confirmed in some species that tend to frequent bird feeders.

Walsh says unrestricted spread of the virus can cause large scale disease and death among birds.

The department also recommends that residents not handle wild birds, as the virus can be spread through contact with the bird’s bodily fluid.

Click to play video: 'Avian Flu detected in Nova Scotia geese' Avian Flu detected in Nova Scotia geese
Avian Flu detected in Nova Scotia geese – Feb 1, 2022

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
