Fire

Okanagan residents to see smoke from pile burning in Myra Bellevue Park

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 16, 2022 2:13 pm
FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2020, file photo, firefighters light a controlled burn along Nacimiento-Fergusson Road to help contain the Dolan Fire near Big Sur, Calif. Crews across the west are lighting controlled burns and taking other steps to prepare for the 2021 fire season that follows the worst one on record. Prescribed burning gets rid of vegetation that can send flames into the forest canopy, where fire can spread easily, and makes the forest more fire resilient. (AP Photo/Nic Coury, File). View image in full screen
FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2020, file photo, firefighters light a controlled burn along Nacimiento-Fergusson Road to help contain the Dolan Fire near Big Sur, Calif. Crews across the west are lighting controlled burns and taking other steps to prepare for the 2021 fire season that follows the worst one on record. Prescribed burning gets rid of vegetation that can send flames into the forest canopy, where fire can spread easily, and makes the forest more fire resilient. (AP Photo/Nic Coury, File).

If you see flames and smoke rising from the boundaries of Myra Bellevue park don’t be alarmed. Not yet, anyway.

There are 200 piles of wood debris that the BC Wildfire Service, in conjunction with BC Parks and the Okanagan Shuswap Resource District, plan to ignite in the Penticton Fire Zone.

The fires are part of the fuels management project supporting The City of Kelowna’s community wildfire protection program and is expected to get underway March 21.

“Staff from the BC Wildfire Service will carefully prepare, control, and monitor these fires,” reads the press release from BC Wildfire. “Smoke and/or flames may be visible from Kelowna and surrounding areas.

The exact timing of the burns will depend on the site weather, venting and snow conditions. They’re looking for conditions that will allow smoke to dissipate.

This is one of several burns scheduled around the Okanagan in advance of summer.

Read more: Prescribed burn, 170 hectares, planned near Peachland, B.C.

Prescribed burning is one of a number of fuel management tools and techniques that can be used to help reduce the intensity of naturally-occurring wildfires while returning an integral process to the ecosystem, according to the province.

Last summer was the third worst for wildfires on the books.

More than 1,600 fires burned nearly 8,700 square kilometres of land, some of which carried on through October.

A drought and record-breaking heat waves were drivers for the particularly bad season.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire, or open burning violation, please call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.

