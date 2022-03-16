Tsunami alert issued after 7.3 magnitude earthquake hits Japan’s northern coast

Send this page to someone via email

A powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake shook off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan on Wednesday evening, triggering a tsunami advisory.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake struck 60 kilometers below the sea.

The region is part of northern Japan that was devastated by a deadly 9.0 quake and tsunami that also caused a nuclear disaster.

There are no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

According to the National Tsunami Warning said “there is no tsunami danger for the U.S. West Coast, British Columbia and Alaska.