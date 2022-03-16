Menu

Environment

Tsunami alert issued after 7.3 magnitude earthquake hits Japan’s northern coast

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted March 16, 2022 11:08 am
Click to play video: '7.0-magnitude earthquake shakes Japan’s Miyagi prefecture' 7.0-magnitude earthquake shakes Japan’s Miyagi prefecture
WATCH: 7.0-magnitude earthquake shakes Japan's Miyagi prefecture – Mar 20, 2021

A powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake shook off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan on Wednesday evening, triggering a tsunami advisory.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake struck 60 kilometers below the sea.

The region is part of northern Japan that was devastated by a deadly 9.0 quake and tsunami that also caused a nuclear disaster.

There are no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

According to the National Tsunami Warning said “there is no tsunami danger for the U.S. West Coast, British Columbia and Alaska.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
