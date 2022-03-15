Menu

Canada

Nephew, uncle from B.C. to share $8M lottery win

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 15, 2022 5:42 pm
Travis Bonner and John Bonner, a nephew and uncle from Chilliwack, hold a cheque showing their $8 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot win. View image in full screen
Travis Bonner and John Bonner, a nephew and uncle from Chilliwack, hold a cheque showing their $8 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot win. B.C. Lottery Corporation

Not one, but two B.C. residents will be sharing last week’s $8 million Lotto 649 jackpot.

On Tuesday, the B.C. Lottery Corporation (BCLC) introduced the province’s two newest millionaires: John Bonner and Travis Bonner, an uncle and nephew duo from Chilliwack.

According to the BCLC, their ticket, purchased at Unsworth Market in Chilliwack, was the only one in the nation to match all six winning numbers: 16, 25, 31, 34, 40, and 42.

“My nephew talked me into going halfers for tickets, but he didn’t give me an amount on how much he wanted to spend,” John Bonner said on Tuesday.

The two began by buying a $30 weekly pack, then bumped that up to $60 the next week. And sure enough, their quick picks hit the jackpot.

An admitted long-time lottery-ticket buyer, John said he checked the winning numbers online during his morning coffee. After seeing one number check out, excitement began building as the second number was right, followed by the third.

After seeing all six were right, he “scanned down and saw that someone in Chilliwack, which was me, won!”

Click to play video: '$20 million Lotto Max jackpot claimed in Saskatchewan' $20 million Lotto Max jackpot claimed in Saskatchewan
$20 million Lotto Max jackpot claimed in Saskatchewan

Noting that Travis was working at the time, John said the first person who found out they’d won was his little brother, who had phoned to tell him that he’d won $11,000 at the casino.

“I think I can do you one better,” John said with a laugh in recalling his response to his brother’s windfall.

“I was at work and John called me on my break … I didn’t believe it,” said Travis. “I was walking around confused all day and I knew things were going to change.”

He added: “I broke down and told my mom. She was so happy!”

As for what’s next, the two say they’ll likely purchase new vehicles, then new digs to live in.

The BCLC says the odds of winning a Lotto 649 jackpot are 1 in 13,983,816.

Click to play video: 'From the archives: Global BC sports anchor wins lotto home draw live on Global BC' From the archives: Global BC sports anchor wins lotto home draw live on Global BC
From the archives: Global BC sports anchor wins lotto home draw live on Global BC – Nov 23, 2021
