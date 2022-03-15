Teen sisters bear-sprayed by stranger who broke into their Nanaimo, B.C. home

Send this page to someone via email

Two teenaged girls are recovering after a stranger broke into their Nanaimo, B.C., home and bear-sprayed them.

The disturbing incident occurred just before 3 p.m. on Monday at their house in the 5200-block of Lost Lake Road.

Police said the sisters ran to a neighbour’s house after “coming face to face with the intruder,” who appeared to have gotten in through an unlocked door.

Officers and police dogs arrived within minutes, but could not find the suspect. The sisters were treated by paramedics and released to their parents.

“This was a brazen incident that took place in the middle of the afternoon,” said Nanaimo RCMP Const. Gary O’Brien in a Tuesday statement.

“This may actually assist in the investigation, as someone could have seen the suspect entering or leaving the home.”

The suspect wore a balaclava that covered much of his face and was dressed in camouflage-patterned clothing. A hockey bag was missing from the girls’ home, police added, and investigators believe the man used it to steal their electronics.

Mounties are asking residents to check their home security cameras and dashcam footage for anyone who matches the suspect description, or any vehicles that seem out of place, between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. in the neighbourhood.

The detachment can be reached at 250-754-2345 and callers are asked to quote the file number 2022-8688.