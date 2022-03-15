Menu

Average home price in Canada hit a record $816,720 in February

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 15, 2022 10:08 am
The Bank of Canada has opted to stay the course with interest rates. BC Real Estate Association Chief Economist Brendon Ogmundson explains what that means for mortgages, and the housing market. – Jan 27, 2022

The Canadian Real Estate Association says the national average home price hit a record $816,720 in February, as supply slowly started to return to the market and sales activity picked up.

The association says the average price was up by 20.6 per cent from $677,435 last year, but if the Greater Vancouver and Toronto areas are cut from the calculation, the average drops by about $178,000.

On a seasonally-adjusted basis, the average price totalled roughly $795,000, up by about two per cent from approximately $777,000 the month before.

Read more: Homebuilding slows as housing supply hits record low in Canada, data shows

The shift in prices came as February’s seasonally-adjusted home sales ticked up by 4.6 per cent to 58,209 last month from 55,654 in January.

Non-seasonally-adjusted sales totalled 49,403 in February, a more than 8 per cent fall from 53,806 during the same month last year.

The association attributed the monthly increase in sales activity to a rebound in new listings, which climbed by more than 23 per cent on a seasonally-adjusted basis to 77,352 last month from 62,539 in January.

On a non-seasonally-adjusted basis, listings reached 69,744, a roughly one per cent hike from 68,981 the prior February.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
